UN extends probe into Myanmar violence
The UN fact-finding mission had earlier asked for more time, lamenting a lack of access to the country. The decision gives them until September 2018 to present their final report.
A boy is pulled to safety as Rohingya refugees scuffle while queueing for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

The UN decided Friday to extend an investigation into abuses committed in Myanmar, especially in Rakhine state, where violence has forced half a million Rohingya Muslims to flee.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution tabled by the European Union calling for the international fact-finding mission to be given another six months.

Several countries distanced themselves from the resolution, including China, but none demanded a vote in the 47-member council, and the measure was adopted by consensus.

The council set up the mission in March to investigate possible violations across Myanmar, with a particular focus on alleged crimes against Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Earlier this month, the UN fact-finding mission asked for more time, lamenting a lack of access to the country. Friday’s decision gives them until September 2018 to present their final report.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
