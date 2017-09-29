At least 1,200 Iraqi security personnel were killed during the operation to recapture Mosul from the Daesh, the US-led coalition against the terrorist group said on Friday.

"The October 2016 to July 2017 battle to liberate Mosul reflects a significant sacrifice by our Iraqi partners, who lost 1,200-1,500 personnel in action, with an approximate 8,000 more wounded," the coalition said in a statement.

It did not provide a breakdown of casualties among the various forces that took part in the grueling battle.

The July recapture of Mosul, a city that Daesh seized more than three years before, was the biggest defeat the group had been dealt since the war to push them back began.

Iraqi forces often release figures for Daesh fighters they say they have killed, but are extremely reticent about their own losses.

Daesh overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes and other support have since regained most of the territory they lost.