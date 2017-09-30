BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Kenyan farmers profit off "green gold"
Kenya is the world's fourth largest producer of macadamia nuts after South Africa, Australia and the United States.
Kenyan farmers profit off "green gold"
Many farmers in Kenya’s Rift Valley were used to produce staples and coffee but they say macadamia fetches better prices. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Macadamia nut farming has become a major source of income for thousands of farmers across Kenya.

High demand for the produce in the international market is enticing many farmers to grow macadamia nut, which is now dubbed as the new "green gold".

A mature tree yields about 70 kilos of nuts on average per year.

When harvested each kilo sells for about one US dollar.

RECOMMENDED

Newer hybrid tree varieties that mature faster are also being developed by scientists to improve yields and quality of the nuts.

TRT World’sNafisa Latic has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report