A military transport plane belonging to the Congolese army crashed near Kinshasa on Saturday, killing "several dozen" people, military and airport sources said.

The Antonov transport plane had just taken off and had "several dozen people" on board, an airport source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There was a crash of a cargo plane. It's a military plane," George Tabora, the director of Kinshasa's N'djili Airport, said. "It wasn't transporting passengers. The crew did not survive the crash."

An agent at Congo's aviation agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plane was an Antonov 12 destined for the eastern city of Bukavu.

He added that the aircraft failed to take off properly from N'djili and crashed into the surrounding neighbourhood of Nsele, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the east of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.