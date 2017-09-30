WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands evacuated as threat of Mount Agung eruption grows in Bali
Mount Agung, 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, causing fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level eight days ago.
Thousands evacuated as threat of Mount Agung eruption grows in Bali
Mount Agung is seen behind an evacuated village in Kubu, Karangasem Regency on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on September 30, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Around 150,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on Indonesia's island of Bali. 

Mount Agung, 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, causing fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level eight days ago.

But officials say the number of evacuees has grown too high, and only people who live within nine kilometres of the crater should remain in temporary shelters or with friends and relatives further afield.

RECOMMENDED

Mount Agung is expected to erupt at any moment, according to seismologists. 

TRT World'sMark Gay reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report