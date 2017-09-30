Around 150,000 people have fled from a rumbling volcano on Indonesia's island of Bali.

Mount Agung, 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been shaking since August, causing fears it could erupt for the first time since 1963 and triggering the highest possible alert level eight days ago.

But officials say the number of evacuees has grown too high, and only people who live within nine kilometres of the crater should remain in temporary shelters or with friends and relatives further afield.