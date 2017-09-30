US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that t he United States has multiple direct channels of communications with North Korea and it is investigating whether the regime is ready to enter talks on giving up its nuclear weapons programme.

Tillerson's disclosure follows an escalating war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un.

"We are probing, so stay tuned," Tillerson told a small group of reporters during a trip to China.

"We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We're not in a dark situation."

When asked whether China was acting as a go-between for the contacts, Tillerson said: "Our own channels."

Tillerson spoke after an afternoon of talks with China's top diplomats and President Xi Jinping centred on the nuclear crisis and preparations for Trump's visit to Beijing in November.

Before Tillerson revealed the diplomatic opening, a North Korean state body that handles external propaganda lobbed a new insult at Trump, calling the US leader an "old psychopath" on "a suicidal act of inviting a nuclear disaster that will reduce America into a sea of flames".

"Respect China's concerns" on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the US must respect China’s concerns on Taiwan to avoid causing disturbances in Sino-US ties.