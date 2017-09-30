WORLD
1 MIN READ
KRG vote in northern Iraq opens door to sanctions
KRG's airspace was closed on Friday for international flights on the orders of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in response to the referendum that was also criticised by the United States, Iran, Turkey and the UN.
KRG vote in northern Iraq opens door to sanctions
Kurdish officials count votes after the close of polls during the referendum on independence at a polling station in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, on September 25, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

The Kurdish Regional Government’s referendum in northern Iraq for independence from the country's central government Baghdad delivered an overwhelming ‘Yes’ vote earlier this week.  

Baghdad, Turkey, Iran, the US, and the UN all criticised the move, saying it will only distract from the ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilise the region.           

On Friday, Iraqi Prime minister Haider al Abadi ordered closure of KRG airspace for international flights.

RECOMMENDED

As more such sanctions may be on the way, many people are now wondering whether Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has gone too far.

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report