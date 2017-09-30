TÜRKİYE
Turkey arrests suspect in murders of Syrian activists
Suspect Ahmad Barakat was arrested in Bursa in connection with the murders of Syrian-American journalist Halla Barakat and her mother Orouba last week in Istanbul.
Orouba Barakat (L) with her daughter Halla Barakat, who worked as an editor Orient News, a Syrian media group based in Dubai, a news agency reporting on the Middle East with a focus on Syria. (Facebook) / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

A man suspected of being involved in the killing Syrian-American journalist Halla Barakat and her mother was arrested in Bursa, Turkey, police said on Saturday.  

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Barakat, was apprehended in Bursa district where it is thought he was hiding. 

Barakat, 23, and her mother Orouba, 60, were killed in their Istanbul apartment last week.

Both were known for their active opposition to the Syrian regime. 

They had reportedly received threats from supporters of the Syrian regime.

SOURCE:TRT World
