WORLD
2 MIN READ
Violence erupts in Haiti over government budget
Demonstrations, which is backed by the opposition, were held in Port-au-Prince against the unpopular budget, which comes into effect on October 1.
Violence erupts in Haiti over government budget
A girl holds a friend affected by tear gas after Haitian National Police officers fired it to disperse a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 28, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2017

Demonstrators in Haiti took to the streets of Port-au-Prince Saturday for an opposition-backed protest against the government budget, which many believe hurts the nation's poorest.

The unpopular budget, released in July, will come into effect on October 1 - with opponents of President Jovenel Moses concerned poorer families will suffer tax increases.

After three hours, violence erupted on the sidelines of the peaceful procession of around 2,000 people as it arrived in the affluent area of Petionville.

Protesters dispersed from the march - the latest in a series of demonstrations this month - breaking shop windows and targeting vehicles and media covering the event with stones.

Some demanding the removal of Moses said they threw stones to demonstrate the issue had escalated past the point of no return.

RECOMMENDED

"We need someone in power who can help the poorest people to survive, not once again favour the richest," protester Rene Sanon Fils, parading on Saturday by motorcycle, said.

"If today Jovenel refuses to listen to reason, we will take our challenge to another level. Notice to everyone for the coming week: sharpen your machetes, we will tear off those that are only weeds," he warned.

During the second half of the march, demonstrators also blocked traffic using barricades made of stones and garbage.

Police were forced to use tear gas grenades to contain the violence, denounced by the political parties who organised the protest.

 Opposition lawmakers have decried the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018, saying it would balloon Haiti's debt.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report