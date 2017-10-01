CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Human billboards: Liberia’s new advertising trend
Liberia has a long tradition of body painting for religious and traditional rites. But for advertising, this medium is completely new and hopefully profitable.
Human billboards: Liberia’s new advertising trend
Liberia has a long history of using body paint for religious and community rituals. Having adapted to the modern world, the phenomenon shows no sign of fading. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2017

On the streets of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, a new form of artwork is grabbing attention: the human billboard.

This business has changed the nature of advertising in the country as many clients prefer human billboards to conventional printed ones. 

Emmanuel Ben is an entrepreneur who has an advertising company, Emmanuel Creation. 

RECOMMENDED

This company employs 35 young people, most working as human billboards. It charges US$75 per day with clients ranging from government agencies to private businesses.

TRT World'sBruce Boweh reports from Monrovia, Liberia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report