Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by a soldier in the southern French port city of Marseilles on Sunday in what officials described as a "likely terrorist act".

Police sources said the suspect had shouted in Arabic as he carried out his attack on the women, aged 17 and 20, at Marseilles' main railway station.

Two police sources said one had her throat slit while the other was stabbed in the chest and stomach.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailant was shot dead by a soldier from a military Sentinelle patrol, a force deployed across the country as part of a state of emergency declared after a number of attacks that began almost two years ago.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more.

Paris was rocked in 2015 by multiple attacks that killed 130 people. In 2016 a gunman drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people. Both of these attacks were also claimed by Daesh.

Other countries, including Britain, Germany and Belgium, have also suffered attacks using knives, guns, explosives and vehicles.

"If the military had not been there, we would have had a lot more deaths," Samia Ghali, lawmaker for the Marseilles region, told France Bleu Province radio.

French troops are part of a US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq and has thousands of soldiers in West Africa fighting Al Qaeda-linked militants, operations that have made these groups urge their followers to target France.