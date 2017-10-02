Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on Monday.

The hearing was adjourned to October 9 for the case in which Sharif is facing indictment on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed.

A helicopter hovered over the Islamabad court and supporters chanted slogans from behind security barriers as Sharif arrived in a convoy of BMW SUVs, escorted by elite police guards.

Media along with many lawyers and officials, including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, were prevented from entering the court, with security forces forming a human barrier as the former prime minister entered.

Sharif left again just over an hour and a half later without making any statement.

Officials said the case had been adjourned until October 9, with no confirmation when the indictment might take place.

Sharif's sons Hussain and Hassan and his daughter Maryam have also been named in the case and are currently in London with their mother Kulsum, who is receiving treatment for throat cancer.

A court official told media that Sharif would be indicted "when all accused are present in the court," though another senior official suggested later that if his children do not appear then his case could be tried separately.

Mohsin Ranjha, a leader of Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party who spoke to reporters outside the court, said they were willing to return and appear before it. He did not say when.