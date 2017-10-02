Four children and an adult were killed when a fire engulfed a social housing block in the French city of Mulhouse on Sunday night, authorities said.

Three of the victims were Turks, Turkey's consul general in Strasbourg, Ozgur Cinar told Anadolu Agency.

Eight others were injured, three critically, in the blaze that began in the basement of a four-storey building in the northern Bourtzwiller district, the fire service said.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight.

Around 20 residents were rescued from their homes by ladder, the local l'Alsace newspaper reported.