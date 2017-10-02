WORLD
2 MIN READ
Unidentified air strike kills at least eight Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Air strike struck a Hezbollah position in eastern Homs province, where the Iran-backed Lebanese group is fighting Daesh alongside the Syrian regime and Russian forces.
Unidentified air strike kills at least eight Hezbollah fighters in Syria
The identity of the drone was not confirmed, but the sources did not rule out the possibility that it was Russian "friendly fire". / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

A drone strike on Monday killed at least eight members of the Hezbollah militia in Syria, where the Lebanese group is fighting alongside the Syrian regime, a Britain-based monitor said.

An unidentified "drone hit a Hezbollah position near the town of Sukhna (in central Homs province) killing eight fighters, and injuring more than 20," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Asked about a report that a US drone carried out the strike, the spokesman for the US-led coalition said the location was outside its area of operations.

Hezbollah is a key force multiplier for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and has fought alongside his forces across the country against rebel forces.

RECOMMENDED

Assad's forces and allied fighters are currently waging a campaign in Syria's vast Badiya desert region against Daesh.

The campaign backed by Assad ally, Russia, has captured large swathes of territory from the terror group, but they have launched deadly counterattacks on regime positions.

On Sunday, Daesh fighters recaptured the town of Al Qaryatain in Homs province, which regime forces took from the group in April 2016.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-regime protests, but some non-governmental organisations put the death toll a lot higher. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal