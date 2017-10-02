Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday accused Jordan of "summarily deporting" Syrian refugees despite possible risks of harm to them in their war-torn country.

Jordan hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees who have fled a six-year war in their home country.

"Jordanian authorities have been summarily deporting Syrian refugees – including collective expulsions of large families," HRW said.

A new report quoted a 30-year-old mother of three who said her family was deported despite the United States examining their request for resettlement.

"They never gave us a reason," she said.

Thousands deported

During the first five months of 2017, Jordanian authorities deported about 400 registered Syrian refugees each month, HRW said.

Some 300 registered refugees appeared to return voluntarily each month, and another 500 returned "under circumstances that are unclear."

"Jordan shouldn't be sending people back to Syria without making sure they wouldn't face a real risk of torture or serious harm and unless they have had a fair opportunity to plead their case for protection," said Bill Frelick, refugee rights director at HRW.

The rights group called on other countries to support Jordan "to enable it to provide safe and decent asylum space for Syrian refugees and asylum seekers."