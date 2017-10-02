Turkish military chief of staff Major General Hulusi Akar met with his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Monday, a week after the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)’s controversial independence referendum.

The talks came days after Baghdad announced it planned to take control of its land border gates in a coordinated effort with Ankara and Tehran.

In the meeting that was also attended by deputy chief of the Iranian armed forces Brigadier Qadeer Nizami, Turkish ambassador to Iran Riza Hakan Tekin and military attache Omer Ozgul, the chiefs discussed border security, counterterrorism and possible measures against the KRG after the referendum.

Akar is also to meet Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, and defence minister Amir Hatami.

"The most important issues for [Turkey and Iran] are the Syria and Iraq crises ... Especially after the latest referendum [in the territories controlled by the KRG], the two countries needed more dialogue and more cooperation, especially in the military area," Vice Director of the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara (IRAM), Hakki Uygur told TRT World.

"[Military cooperation between Ankara and Tehran] is possible... But it is not easy to talk about ... We are [also] seeing some signals from KRG, they changed their language, and they are more open to negotiations. If Mr Barzani changes his mind and [pulls back] a little, there will no need for military cooperation between the three countries."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Iran on October 4, after which the action the countries could take will be more clear, according to Uygur.

A couple of days before the referendum, the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Iraq met in New York and released a joint declaration on KRG’s referendum, stating that they will consider taking countermeasures in coordination.

The three ministers underlined their countries’ strong commitment to maintaining Iraq’s territorial and political unity, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey extends mandate for military action in Syria and Iraq

On September 22, Turkey’s National Security Council (NSC) convened in a meeting at the presidential palace to discuss the security implications of the referendum.

"It is strongly emphasised that this attempt [Kurdish referendum] is a grave mistake which directly threatens the security of Turkey and the peace, security and stability of the region as well as Iraq's territorial unity and territorial integrity,” the NSC said in a statement released at the end of the meeting.

A day later, the AK Party, CHP, and MHP in the Turkish parliament approved extending the mandate for military action in Iraq and Syria by a year.