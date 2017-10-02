On Sunday, more than 50 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip after they were gunned down by Stephen Paddock.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Here is a look at other shooting sprees in the country :

June 12, 2016 : Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, killing 49 people. Mateen was later killed in a shoot-out with police. Mateen pledged allegiance to Daesh, which later claimed responsibility for the attack.