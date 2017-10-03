The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected New Zealand-based internet mogul Kim Dotcom’s challenge to the US government’s bid to seize assets held by him and others involved in the now-defunct streaming website Megaupload.

German-born entrepreneur Dotcom is wanted by US law enforcement authorities on copyright and money-laundering allegations related to Megaupload, which was shut down in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion.

He was indicted the same year, along with fellow Megaupload executives.

The justices left in place a lower court ruling that the US government could seize up to $40 million in assets held outside the United States as part of a civil forfeiture action being pursued in parallel with criminal charges for alleged copyright violations and money laundering.

“It’s no surprise because the chance to be heard by the US Supreme Court is very slim in general,” Dotcom said in an email to Reuters.

The seizure is also being challenged in courts in Hong Kong and New Zealand, whose authorities have restrained Dotcom’s assets at the US government’s request.

Dotcom’s lawyer Ira Rothken said that his team was “cautiously optimistic” about those court proceedings.

Extradition to US

Dotcom and several other defendants have contested US attempts to extradite them from New Zealand.