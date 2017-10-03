WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on working group for refugee plan: Minister
Myanmar moots taking back hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh; sets up working group to oversee repatriation.
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on working group for refugee plan: Minister
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar,Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

On Monday, Myanmar proposed taking back the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks, the Bangladeshi foreign minister said after talks with a senior Myanmar representative.

A.H. Mahmood Ali said the representative of de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had agreed to set up a working group to coordinate the repatriation. He gave no details.

"The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," the minister told reporters after meeting Kyaw Tint Swe in Dhaka.

"The two sides have agreed to a proposal to set up a joint working group to coordinate the repatriation process."

Suu Kyi, who has been severely criticised for her failure to intervene in a military crackdown on the Rohingya, said in a speech last month that Myanmar would take back "verified" refugees.

RECOMMENDED

This would be done according to the criteria set between the two countries in 1993 when tens of thousands of Rohingya were repatriated, she said.

The Bangladesh minister gave no time frame for repatriation.

He said the refugees would be verified by the joint working group, with the United Nations not involved.

There was no immediate comment from Suu Kyi's representative, who arrived in the country early on Monday and is expected to leave later in the day.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority, do not qualify for Myanmar citizenship even though many have lived there for generations.

The army insists they are interlopers from across the border in Bangladesh.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal