The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), which administers the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, is holding a referendum on support for independence on Monday. The referendum is being held in the semi-autonomous region as well as some disputed areas under the control of the KRG, which are not formally part of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

KRG President Masoud Barzani says if the majority is in favour it does not mean the KRG will establish an independent Kurdish state on the next day of the referendum. But in time, the ultimate goal, he says, "is independence for Kurdistan."

Iraq’s central government is extremely concerned, even though the referendum is legally non-binding . Iraq’s Supreme Court has already asked Barzani to suspend the vote, ruling that it is unconstitutional. But the court decision has not stopped Barzani from going ahead with the referendum, as the court currently has no means of enforcing its rulings in KRG-held areas.

In an interview with Associated Press, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi threatened to use military force if the planned referendum leads to violence.

All neighbouring countries in the region and global powers support Iraq’s government in its objection to the referendum - except Israel, the only country in the region backing an independent Kurdish state. Here’s why:

Iran

Iran has voiced some of the strongest opposition to Monday’s referendum.

“The Kurdistan Region is part of the Iraqi republic and unilateral decisions outside the national and legal framework, especially the Iraqi constitution … can only lead to new problems,” said the foreign ministry of Iran. It has threatened to close its borders with KRG-controlled areas, if a “Yes” vote wins in the referendum.

In a joint statement with the Iraqi government and Turkey, Iran reiterated concerns of new potential conflicts in the region and agreed to consider counter-measures in cooperation with each other.

Iran is also halting flights to the KRG at the request of Baghdad.

The country is one of the most important allies of the Iraqi government. Iran has played a key role in largely funding and arming Hashd al Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia paramilitary umbrella group in Iraq. The group supported the central government in its fight against Daesh in Fallujah, Ramadi, Baji, Mosul and Kirkuk.

KRG is also holding the referendum in Kirkuk, where some Hashd al Shaabi forces are based.

Turkey

The referendum has also been strongly opposed by Turkey, Iraq’s neighbour to the north. Turkey’s southeast border and the only border gate with Iraq is controlled by the KRG.

Turkey, which has the largest Kurdish population in the region, has been facing a three-decade fight waged by the separatist, armed group PKK. For Turkey, the vote to support an independent Kurdish state is a national security threat. The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, is mostly based in the mountainous areas of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region under the control of the KRG. Turkey is concerned that an independent KRG will be a safe heaven for the PKK.

The country plans both economic and military measures onto the KRG as a response to the planned referendum. As a landlocked territory, KRG-controlled territory’s biggest trade partner is Turkey, and it currently exports crude oil from Kirkuk province to Turkey’s Ceyhan district in order to sell it on the global market. The oil-rich Kirkuk is defined as a disputed area by the Iraqi constitution, but practically is under the control of the KRG.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish cabinet and security council will consider “their own stance on what kind of sanctions” they can impose.

After Erdogan’s comment, Turkish National Security Council released a declaration saying it will reserve its rights stemming from bilateral and international agreements if the KRG holds its planned independence referendum despite all warnings.

Ahead of the referendum, Turkish troops were deployed to the Iraqi border and carried out drills . Military sources said the exercise was due to last until the voting is over. And the Turkish parliament extended the mandate on military deployment in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, as a message to Barzani.

The United State

The United States has not shown any support for the referendum since the beginning but the tone of its opposition has changed over time.

The first reaction of the US was pushing KRG to postpone the referendum indefinitely and inviting KRG to negotiation.

“Our point right now is to stay focused like a laser beam on the defeat of ISIS and to let nothing distract us,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters in August, after a meeting with Barzani.

But recently, the US’s willingness for negotiation has turned into outright opposition to the referendum.