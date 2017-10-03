The Palestinian cabinet met in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since 2014, in a step towards the internationally recognised and Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority (PA) retaking control of the territory.

The meeting of the government, which is based in the occupied West Bank, comes as part of moves to end a decade-long split between the PA and the Hamas movement, which runs Gaza.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more.

In his opening address, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah renewed his pledge to end the rift.

"We are here to turn the page on division, restore the national project to its correct direction and establish the [Palestinian] state," he said.

It is the first meeting of the cabinet in Gaza since November 2014 and comes a day after Hamdallah entered the territory for the first time since a unity government collapsed in June 2015.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since seizing it from the PA in a near-civil war in 2007 and multiple previous reconciliation attempts have failed.

Last month, Hamas announced they were willing to cede civilian control in Gaza to the PA, after Egyptian pressure.

Tuesday's cabinet session took place at the official Gaza residence of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the cabinet office, hung with portraits of Abbas and historic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.