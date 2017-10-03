WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Iraqi president Jalal Talabani dies
Iraqi state TV announced that Iraq's first non-Arab president Jalal Talabani died in Germany.
Former Iraqi president Jalal Talabani dies
Iraq's President Jalal Talabani gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev after their meeting in Baghdad December 12, 2006. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

Jalal Talabani, a former president of Iraq and a Kurdish political leader, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83, according to family members.    

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency, family members said Talabani had died on Tuesday in a hospital in the German capital Berlin following a long struggle with illness.    

Talabani was born on November 12, 1933 in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah.    

RECOMMENDED

He was elected president of post-invasion Iraq in 2005 and was re-elected for a second term in 2010.  

Talabani is also the founder of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, in which he had served as secretary-general.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies, AA
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal