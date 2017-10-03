WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police searching for a motive behind Las Vegas massacre
The Sunday night shooting spree killed at least 59 people before the gunman turned a weapon on himself. More than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Police searching for a motive behind Las Vegas massacre
Police continue to keep a section of Las Vegas Boulevard closed as they work the crime scene following a mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 2, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

The United States is in shock after its worst mass shooting in modern history. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday night.

The gunman, retired accountant Stephen Paddock, was positioned in a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. From two windows, he shot at the 22,000 people attending an outdoor concert below.

There was little the crowd could do to escape. Many witnesses say they didn't even know what direction the bullets were coming from.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sJon Brain reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief