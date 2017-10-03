The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a motion calling for trade talks with Britain to be delayed because Brexit negotiations have not made sufficient progress.

MEPs meeting in Strasbourg hit out at British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, saying infighting in her cabinet was hindering talks on key divorce issues including Britain's exit bill.

The vote called on EU leaders to postpone a decision on moving to the next phase, which they are due to make at a summit on October 19, unless there is a "major breakthrough."

Britain has called for talks on a future trade deal after it leaves the bloc in March 2019 to start now, but the EU insists the divorce must be sorted out first.

Lawmakers voted by 557 in favour with 92 against and 29 abstentions. While the vote is non-binding the parliament remains a key player as it will eventually have a veto on any Brexit deal.

Germany's Manfred Weber, the head of the largest group in the parliament, highlighted the rifts in May's cabinet by urging her to "sack Boris Johnson", the foreign minister who has undermined May on a series of key Brexit issues.

"Who should I call in London, Theresa May, Boris Johnson or even (Brexit minister) David Davis?" said Weber, a key ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel and head of the centre-right European People's Party group in Brussels.

"We need a clear answer of who is responsible for the British position."

Farage 'ransom' claim

European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt meanwhile said he was "really worried about the lack of clarity and disunity on the other side of the negotiation table."

However British eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage - who still holds a seat in the European Parliament - accused the EU of treating Britain like a "hostage" and demanding a "ransom" in the form of the exit bill.