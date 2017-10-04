In Pictures: vigils held in memory of Vegas shooting victims
In Pictures: vigils held in memory of Vegas shooting victimsThe Las Vegas Strip shooting is the deadliest in modern US history, exceeding the toll of 49 killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida last year.
A sign is pictured at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 2, 2017. (REUTERS) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2017

A day after the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States that left 59 people dead and wounded more than 500, prayers and vigils were held across the country, as Americans came to terms with the tragedy.

A crowd of more than 22,000 people were listening to country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when bursts of automatic gunfire erupted around 10:08 pm (0508 GMT).

From Las Vegas to New York to Orlando and even Los Angeles, thousands gathered in solidarity to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
