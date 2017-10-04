Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, a few days after the two countries’ chiefs of staff met in Tehran to discuss common security issues.

Erdogan’s trip to Iran comes a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Ankara, as ties between Turkey and both Iran and Russia grow amid common regional security concerns, especially in Syria.

Much like the meeting with Putin, the referendum in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, which both countries strongly oppose; the Astana process in Syria; and combatting terrorism are likely to top the agenda.

TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on the visit.

Post-referendum steps in the KRG

The independence referendum of KRG on September 25 resulted in an overwhelming “yes” vote in favour of independence, opening the door to sanctions against KRG, and joint military drills between Baghdad, Ankara and Tehran along the borders with the KRG-controlled territory.

In the days leading up to the referendum, the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Iraq released a joint declaration that showed agreement on taking coordinated counter-measures to address the issues brought about by the referendum.

One week after the referendum on Monday, Turkish Chief of the General Staff, General Hulusi Akar, flew to Tehran to meet his counterpart as well as Iranian President Rouhani.

"As two major powers in the region, Iran and Turkey can play an effective role in creating stability and peace in the region," said General Akar following the meeting between the two countries’ chiefs of staff.

Iranian President Rouhani also underlined the important roles played by Turkey and Iran in the region, and stressed the common goals of cooperating against terrorism and preserving geographic borders.

"Today, the political, economic and international relations of the two countries are at a good level and we should try to further strengthen military and defence cooperation," he said after he met General Akar.

Turkey has deployed troops near its border with Iraq, and has been holding joint military drills with the Iraqi army.

Iranian and Iraqi forces also conducted joint military exercises along their shared border starting Monday.

In addition to joint military drills, both countries followed Baghdad’s decision to halt flights to and from KRG-controlled airports.

Both countries also backed Baghdad’s decision to take back control of external border gates into northern Iraq. Iran closed its border gate with the KRG-controlled territory on the day of referendum. Turkey’s Habur border gate, which is the economic lifeline of the KRG, is still operational, but with tighter controls.

While a coordinated military response between Iran and Turkey does not seem likely, both parties are closely following developments in the semi-autonomous region and waiting for signals from Baghdad for further action.

De-escalation zone in Idlib

Guarantor countries Turkey, Iran and Russia met for deliberations on establishing a fourth de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria on September 14 in the sixth round of Astana talks.

Although de-escalation zones were established in three areas in Syria, the agreement could not be implemented in Idlib, which had been a centre of fighting between Russia and Iran-backed regime forces and Turkey-backed opposition forces until July. In July, the Al Qaeda affiliated former Nusra front, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham took control of a large part of the province.

It has strategic importance for all parties involved, and has shown little signs of de-escalation despite the talks.