Deadly suicide bomb attack hits Libya's Misrata
The attack in Libya's third-largest city of Misrata has killed at least four people and injured 15 others on Wednesday, security sources say.
In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2016 photo, people gather after an air strike on a house and training camp belonging to Daesh, west of Sabratha, Libya. (AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2017

At least four people were killed and 15 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack at the main court building in Libya's third-largest city of Misrata on Wednesday, security sources said.

The sources said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest inside the building, which is in the centre of the coastal city, about 200 km (125 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli. 

Several people in a black vehicle drove into the court complex, said a witness.

“One of them blew himself up at the gate and the other two with Kalashnikovs opened fire at random,” he said.

“Shooting could be heard all over the city centre after the attack, and ambulances rushed to the scene.”

The witness, who asked not to be named, said he believed the attackers had used rocket-propelled grenades. 

Local media reported gunfire and an explosion.

Daesh attack

Daesh  claimed responsibility for the attack the group's news agency AMAQ news agency said.

It said militants loyal to the group had attacked a court building in the city where shooting and an explosion were reported.

A military alliance from Misrata that led an operation against Daesh in the nearby city of Sirte last year blamed the attack on the group.

“A suicide attack carried out by two attackers from [Daesh] on Misrata’s court complex resulted in a number of wounded,” the alliance said in a statement published on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
