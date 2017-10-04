WORLD
1 MIN READ
Education under shadow of fear in occupied West Bank
As world marks Walking Safely to School Day, the task of getting an education is becoming increasingly challenging for the children of occupied West Bank.
Education under shadow of fear in occupied West Bank
In West Bank schools have been demolished and the children always face the threat of harassment from Israeli settlers. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2017

Thousands of children across the world marked the International Walk Safely to School Day on Wednesday.

School children from more than 40 countries took part in activities to highlight the importance of the day.

The events organised in relevance to the day aim to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and to encourage the creation of safe walking environments.

Going to school may seem like a simple task in general, but in some places, the act of walking to school is more difficult than many can imagine.

RECOMMENDED

One such place is the occupied West Bank where getting an education is becoming increasingly challenging.

Mohammad Hamayel reports from the West Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal