Saudi Arabia's King Salman arrived in Moscow Wednesday night on the first ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia.

As part of the four-day trip, the king is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for talks in the Kremlin expected to focus on the global oil market and the conflict in Syria.

Ties between the two countries were often strained in the past. During Cold War times, the Saudis helped arm Afghan forces fighting against the Soviet invasion.

More recently, tensions were high over the war in Syria, in which Russia has staunchly backed Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad while Saudi Arabia has supported the opposition.

However, relations have begun to improve in recent years and King Salman's heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has held several meetings with Putin.

A thaw between Moscow and Riyadh helped reach November's deal in which OPEC and 10 other oil-producing countries, including Russia, agreed to cut their production in a bid to combat a supply glut and shore up crude prices.