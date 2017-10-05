US President Donald Trump tossed out rolls of paper towels to a crowd in Puerto Rico during his visit on Tuesday and downplayed the effects of Hurricane Maria, which has killed at least 16 people and destroyed much of the US territory.

“If you look at a real catastrophe like Hurricane Katrina … and you look at what happened here, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering,” Trump told government officials, referring to the 2005 hurricane that devastated Mississippi and New Orleans, Louisiana.

His dismissive actions and comments about the calamity that resulted as Hurricane Maria struck on September 20 drew strong reactions from many on social media who criticised the president for showing a serious lack of empathy.

Meanwhile, accounts of the destruction in Puerto Rico were shocking.

“Almost every tree has fallen or has no leaves left,” Leslie Lopez told TRT World from Amsterdam, Netherlands, recounting what he’d heard from friends and family in Puerto Rico after the hurricane.

“There are floods everywhere,” Lopez added.

Hurricane Maria was the most powerful storm to hit the United States territory in almost 90 years.

Maria knocked out communications, blocked roads, and left many on the Caribbean island without access to clean water, medicine and other necessities.

Friends and family of people on the island were frantic to get in touch with their loved ones after the hurricane.

Lopez was one of them. He’d been lucky to reach his brother and some friends in the days after Maria struck, and they told him about the desolation. The Puerto Rico they described was shocking, he said.

“There are long cues for food and gasoline and other basic necessities that last for hours, and sometimes, after waiting all that time, they are told that everything is finished and they need to come back the next day,” Lopez said.

Lopez, a musician, is putting together a benefit to help provide aid to Puerto Rico.

After days without humanitarian aid arriving, and only limited recovery efforts, some in Puerto Rico were getting desperate.

“We’re going to be feeling this for a really long time, long after the lights come back on and the streets get cleared. There isn’t a tree that isn’t damaged,” Brian Aaronson told the media website Grist over the phone.

On Tuesday, only six percent of people on the island had electricity, and nearly 90 percent of cell sites were still down, according to Puerto Rican officials.

“How do you rebuild a whole island? I don’t even know what that means,” Aaronson added.

In the days after the storm, thousands of people fled to San Juan’s international airport in an attempt to leave. Some needed medical care — diabetics and people on dialysis were among those in most immediate danger — and couldn’t rely on getting that in Puerto Rico because so many hospitals were damaged and had limited power.

Hundreds stayed in the airport, struggling in the heat with no air conditioning, before flights began picking up about a week after Maria hit. The only other way off the island was on a cruise ship. Royal Caribbean last week used one of its ships to rescue over 2,000 people from Puerto Rico in a unique humanitarian mission, while also dropping off supplies.

Erick Morales, a Florida resident, said he was able to get his 84-year-old mother-in-law out of Puerto Rico the day before Maria hit.

Morales and his wife had spent five hours in front of their computer trying to get her on a flight to Miami before they found a ticket. She had been without power since Hurricane Irma — which caused some damage in Puerto Rico days before Maria — and was already depending on generators.

“My wife was insisting she get out of the island,” Morales said. “We knew this would be bad.”

Even with his mother-in-law safe in Florida, more of Morales’ family members were left behind in Puerto Rico to ride out the hurricane. It took two days to hear back from them.

“On Thursday, I was able to get a text message from my sister-in-law and my sister too. We began getting some info from family and friends,” he said.

Morales talked to his college roommate, who described the ferocity of the storm.

“He said it was just like having a 747 next to the house, running that engine. I’m not surprised the island is completely destroyed,” Morales said.

Four thousand people are working to restore electricity in Puerto Rico, and an additional 1,000 workers from private US companies arrived over the weekend, according to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.