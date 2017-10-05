A former FBI agent is heading up a cold case team more than 70 years after Nazi occupation police stormed the secret Amsterdam canal house annex where Anne Frank was hiding and sent her to her death in a concentration camp.

Suspicions that someone betrayed the Frank family are not new, but the latest attempt will seek out new connections in the case of the Jewish girl whose diary has captivated millions of readers worldwide.

Retired agent Vincent Pankoke said he had high hopes of solving one of the biggest World War Two mysteries in the Netherlands with the help of Big Data and modern policing techniques.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has this report.

"This is the ultimate cold case,” Pankoke, who is heading a 20-member team working out of Amsterdam, said.

"Seventy-three years after the arrest, forget forensic evidence, most of the people who could give witness statements are no longer alive.”

A master database will be compiled with lists of Nazi collaborators, informants, historic documents, police records and prior research that could provide new leads.

"We are going to load every piece of data we can find from the time period," he said. "There is so much information that is out there that has never been looked at."

Combing through archives has already yielded material not previously linked with the Anne Frank case, including a list of Nazi collaborators in Amsterdam found in the US national archives, he said.

The "Cold Case Diary" is not aimed at seeking prosecution. It is intended to be completed by August 4, 2019, to mark 75 years since Anne Frank's arrest.

“We are doing it because we feel the case must be solved," said Thijs Bayens, a Dutch filmmaker, who helped launch the project, which has been self-funded with experts donating time.

Crowd funding