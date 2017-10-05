Five soldiers from Niger and three US Army Special Forces troops were killed and two wounded in an ambush on a joint patrol in southwest Niger on Wednesday, according to Niger and US officials.

The five Green Berets were attacked while on a routine patrol in an area known for the presence of insurgents, including from Al Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and Daesh, a US official said.

It was unclear who fired on the US and US-backed forces, the official said. Those forces were not patrolling the area with any specific objective, such as a high-value target or rescuing a hostage, the official added.

A spokesman for US Africa Command confirmed the attack after Radio France International (RFI) reported a lethal ambush near the Niger-Mali border.

"We can confirm reports that a joint US-Niger patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger," said the spokesman.

Namatta Abubacar, an official for the region of Tillaberi in Niger, said five local soldiers were among the dead.

A Niger diplomatic source said the attackers had come from Mali and had killed several soldiers, without saying whether any of the US troops stationed in the West African country were among the victims.