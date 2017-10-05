Istanbul - When 27-year-old Muhammad Alkhalaf remembers his home city of Aleppo, he sees the historic market, with sunlight gaping through its old roof, the jubilant crowd occupying its festooned shops and the lively food stalls.

"It looked like a story from Arabian Nights," the Syrian mechanical engineer, now a refugee in Turkey, told TRT World.

Three years ago, Alkhalf escaped Syria as the conflict between rebels and regime forces reduced his home city to a pile of rubble. The latter then recaptured what was once the country's most populous city.

Like Alkhalf, 55-year-old Abu Mahmud misses visiting the city’s castle – a large medieval fortified palace – where he would find solace.

"I really miss it," he said. "[Bashar al] Assad bombed our area like anything... I can't forgive him for what he did to my city."

Difficult to rebuild

When the World Bank recently studied the impact of war on Syrian cities, it revealed that civil war has not only created an army of refugees and myriad of graveyards for its more than 400,000 dead. But the relentless bombardment of homes and the city's infrastructure has caused a huge problem of debris.

According to the study, the destruction of Syrian cities in the six-year-old war has left over 20 million tonnes of concrete and mangled steel accumulated in Aleppo and Homs.

The study Toll of War led by the Bank’s senior economist Harun Onder, assesses the economic and social consequences of the Syrian conflict as of early 2017.

“World Bank has (only) focused on debris in two cities (Aleppo and Homs) in a pilot study. The other cities are excluded because of the time limit and cost of such calculations,” Onder told TRT World.

According to the study, about 14.9 million tonnes (in Aleppo) and 5.3 million tonnes (in Homs) of debris have accumulated in these cities that will require massive clearance efforts entailing huge transportation costs.

To put these figures in perspective, the report said that it would take about six years of continuous work and 26 million "truck-kilometres" to clear the debris from Aleppo.

In comparison, in Homs, it would take about 2.5 years and 2.3 million "truck-kilometres," it said.

"This refers to the costs associated with transporting the debris, similar to a "man-hours". For example, the material can be transported to a destination by 50 trucks, each driving a total of say 10km, or 100 trucks each driving 5km in total. What is being measured is how many total kilometres are driven by trucks," Onder said.