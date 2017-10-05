Farmers in Florida say Hurricane Irma has caused extensive damage to their vast citrus farms.

Florida, the world's second-largest orange juice producer, was already in trouble even before Irma.

The farmers have been fighting a decade-long battle with "greening", a devastating citrus plant disease that blocks nutrition in trees and has no cure.

"We were so close. And the trees had such a big crop on them; this is why they fell over so easily when the wind came from that direction and all the fruit that's been stripped off to one side," said Martin Mason, a farmer.

For two weeks now, agricultural expert Gene McAvoy has been documenting the damage.