A government chemist testified on Thursday that he found traces of the banned VX nerve agent on two women being tried in Malaysia on charges of murdering the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

The testimony was the first evidence linking VX to Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who are accused of smearing the nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam's face in a brazen assassination inside a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on February 13.

Raja Subramaniam, who heads the government's Center of Chemical Weapon Analysis, said he found VX in its pure form and VX precursors on Huong's white jumper and found a degraded product of VX on Huong's fingernails.

Huong was seen on airport surveillance videos wearing a white jumper emblazoned with the big black letters "LOL," the acronym for "laughing out loud."

The chemist, who is the only Malaysian with a doctorate in chemical weapons analysis, said laboratory tests also detected VX acid, a degraded product of the nerve agent, on Aisyah's sleeveless T-shirt.

He said VX will degrade once it is exposed to the atmosphere, and even faster when it is in contact with water, leaving degraded products of VX.

"The presence of VX precursors and VX degradation products confirms the presence of VX itself," he told the court.

Subramaniam also confirmed that he found VX on Kim's face, eyes, clothing and in his blood and urine.

Nerve agent VX

The VX-tainted evidence from Kim's body and clothing was presented in court Wednesday in sealed plastic bags, and the lawyers and court officials wore surgical masks and gloves as they viewed it.

Subramaniam earlier described VX as the "deadliest nerve agent created" and literature showed that 10 mg could be fatal. He said VX is oily and difficult to detect because it is colorless and odorless, and can be easily transported in a water bottle. He said Malaysia's airports do not have the special equipment needed to detect VX.