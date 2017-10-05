Hard-pressed to find space for a massive influx of Rohingya Muslim refugees, Bangladesh plans to chop down a swathe of forest to extend a tent city sheltering destitute families fleeing ethnic violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

"The government allocated nine sq km (2,000 acres) when the number of refugees was nearly 400,000," Mohammad Shah Kamal, Bangladesh's secretary of disaster management and relief said on Thursday.

"Now that the numbers have gone up by more than 100,000 and people are still coming. So, the government has to allocate four sq km (1,000 acres) of forest land."

Once all the trees are felled, aid workers plan to put up 150,000 tarpaulin shelters in their place.

More than half a million Rohingya have arrived from Myanmar's western state of Rakhine since the end of August in what the UN has called the world's fastest-developing refugee emergency.

The exodus began after Myanmar soldiers responded to Rohingya rebels' attacks on August 25 by launching a brutal crackdown that the UN has denounced as "a textbook case of ethnic cleansing."

On Wednesday, rights group Human Rights Watch blamed Myanmar troops for massacring dozens of villagers in one of the first mass killings leading to current crisis.