Saudi Arabia says it has signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of S-400 air defence systems from Russia's state arms exporter during Saudi King Salman's landmark trip to Moscow on Thursday.

Russia will help the kingdom develop its own military industries, Reuters said, quoting a statement from state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

A memorandum of understanding is generally a non-binding agreement and precedes serious negotiations on such deals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Saudi Arabia's King Salman for talks at the Kremlin, cementing a relationship that is crucial for determining world oil prices and could be pivotal for resolving conflicts in the Middle East.

King Salman, the first sitting Saudi monarch to visit Russia, led a delegation to Moscow that agreed joint investment deals worth several billion dollars, providing much-needed investment for a Russian economy battered by low oil prices and Western sanctions.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to work on stabilising world oil markets, King Salman told Putin on Thursday.

"This is the first visit by a Saudi Arabian monarch in the history of our relations and that in itself is a landmark event," Putin said as he welcomed King Salman to Moscow in an ornate gilded Kremlin hall.

"We aim to strengthen our relations in the interests of peace and security, in the interests of developing the world economy," the Saudi king responded.

A slew of investment agreements are due to be signed during King Salman's four-day trip.

While they agree with each other when it comes to oil, Moscow and Riyadh are on opposite sides of the war in Syria — with Russia supporting Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and Saudi Arabia backing the opposition.

TRT World speaks to political commentator Salman al Ansari in Riyadh.

OPEC deal extension

King Salman and Putin are expected to discuss major defence and energy contracts, as well as extending oil production cuts ahead of the OPEC oil cartel meeting in November.