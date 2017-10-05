WORLD
Kenyan debtors struggle to retain assets amid economic slowdown
More and more Kenyans are unable to meet their financial obligations in face of slowing economy which has led to their assets being seized by the aggressive lenders.
A severe drought earlier this year, a bank lending slowdown and prolonged political uncertainty has taken its toll on Kenya's economy. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

Kenyan borrowers struggle to retain their assets as the country’s economy slows while repossessions and auctions pick up.    

A severe drought earlier this year, reluctance of banks to give fresh loans and a prolonged political uncertainty are creating a growing pool of distressed borrowers whose assets are being seized by newly aggressive lenders in the east African powerhouse.

George Muiruri, managing director of Leakey’s auctioneers, says they are holding 10 auctions a month, up from about four a year ago.

Muiruri auctions vehicles ranging from luxury cars to battered workhorses once owned by painstakingly-built small businesses.

“We have seen an upsurge of attachments and this is mainly because of the economic factors and the economy of this country is a bit slow and therefore people are not able to meet their financial obligations,” says Muiruri.

TRT World’s Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
