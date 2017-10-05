WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll from suicide attack in Pakistan climbs to 18
The attack at Dargah Fatehpur in the Balochistan province also left dozens others injured and comes months after similar bombings that targeted other shrines.
Death toll from suicide attack in Pakistan climbs to 18
A bomb attack on the same shrine killed 35 people in 2005. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

At least 18 people were killed and 27 others wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a shrine in Pakistan's southwestern region on Thursday, officials said.       

The attack took place at Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of the oil and gas rich Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

 “A suicide bomber blew himself up after he was intercepted by police guards on duty outside the shrine, killing 18 people including three children under the age of 12 and two policemen, and wounding at least 27 others, 14 of them seriously,” provincial home secretary Akbar Harifal told AFP.

A bomb attack on the same shrine killed 35 people in 2005.

“The suicide bomber struck outside the shrine at a time when it was packed with people, attending anniversary celebrations of Syed Cheesal Shah,” Kakar said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but militants and separatists have repeatedly targeted minority Shia Muslims at religious sites, as well as security officials.

RECOMMENDED

Devotees visit the shrine daily, with attendance climbing significantly during festivities.

Balochistan is afflicted by militancy, sectarian violence and a separatist insurgency.

A greater push towards peace and development by Pakistani authorities has reduced violence considerably in recent years.

Shrines across Pakistan have been attacked in past by extremists who consider it un-Islamic to pray at the tombs of saints. 

In November 2016, at least 52 people were killed in a bombing at the shrine of Shah Norani in Balochistan

In February this year, a suicide attackclaimed by Daesh, struck a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province, killing at least 75 people. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor