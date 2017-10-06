Kazuo Ishiguro, the British author of "The Remains of the Day", won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for a run of "exquisite" novels that the award body said mixed Franz Kafka with Jane Austen.

The 62-year-old writer called the news "flabbergastingly flattering" and said he initially thought it was a hoax. He told reporters his wife had rushed home from the hairdressers after seeing reports on her phone.

"It comes at a time when the world is uncertain about its values, its leadership and its safety. I just hope that my receiving this huge honour will, even in a small way, encourage the forces for good," Ishiguro said.

The award of the 9-million-crown ($1.1-million) prize marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature a year after it went to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Ishiguro was born in Japan and raised in Britain.

Ishiguro is the first Briton to win the world's most prestigious literary award in a decade, since Doris Lessing's recognition in 2007.

He said he was sitting in the kitchen when his agents called and let him listen in to the Nobel announcement live over the phone, without knowing he would win.

"I thought it was a hoax, in this time of fake news. So I asked them to check up," he said at his north London home.

"Eventually a very nice lady called from Sweden and asked me first of all if I would accept it ... I was surprised at how low-key they were, it was like they were inviting me to some kind of party."