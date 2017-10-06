Iraqi forces have captured the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from Daesh, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

Iraq launched an offensive on September 21 to dislodge Daesh from the area north of Baghdad where up to an estimated 78,000 people are trapped, according to the UN.

"The army's 9th armoured division, the Federal Police, the Emergency Response division and Popular Mobilisation liberated Hawija," a statement from the joint operations commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.

The offensive on Hawija was carried out by US-backed Iraqi government troops and Iranian-trained and armed Shia paramilitary groups known as Popular Mobilisation Forces.

With the capture of Hawija, the only area that remains under control of Daesh in Iraq is a stretch alongside the western border with Syria.

Hawija is close to the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

TRT World'sAbubakr Al Shamahi reports from the Turkish-Iraqi border.