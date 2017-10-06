WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kim Jong-un is a rational politician, CIA's Korea expert says
Top official at CIA's Korea Mission Center says Kim's focus is to stay in power.
Kim Jong-un is a rational politician, CIA's Korea expert says
Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, says Kim "wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed". September 10, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is a rational politician and the US needs to understand that to deal with the nuclear-armed country, according to a top Central Intelligence Agency Korea expert.

"Beyond the bluster, Kim Jong-un is a rational actor," said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, on Wednesday. 

"We have a tendency in this country to underestimate his conservatism." 

"He wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed," Lee said at a conference on the CIA at George Washington University. 

US politicians including President Donald Trump have repeatedly painted Pyongyang's strongman as irrational and "crazy."

But Lee said Kim's focus is to stay in power, as shown by the brutal murder in Malaysia in February of his half brother Kim Jong-Nam, which has been blamed on Pyongyang agents.

RECOMMENDED

"All politics is local," he said of the North Korean milieu.

The country's long history of being surrounded by greater powers, too, means that the country is constantly on the defensive, and its leaders play that up. 

"North Korea is a political organism that thrives on confrontation," Lee said.

But Kim's fierce defense of his position and his combativeness against Washington does not mean he will act irrationally now that he has the capacity to fire a nuclear tipped missile at the United States.

"Waking up and deciding to nuke Los Angeles is not in his interest to survive," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor