US President Donald Trump on Thursday insisted Iran has not acted in keeping with a deal to curb its nuclear program, days before he must decide on the future of the accord.

"They have not lived up to the spirit of the agreement," said Trump, as he huddled with military leaders ahead of perhaps the most consequential foreign policy decision of his young presidency.

"The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence and chaos across the Middle East," Trump said in the Cabinet Room.

"That is why we must put an end to Iran's continued aggression and nuclear ambitions" he said.

"You will be hearing about Iran very shortly."

Gathered with military leaders and their spouses for a function after the meeting, Trump, stone-faced, said "this may be the calm before the storm," while refusing to go into detail.

Trump must tell Congress by October 15 whether he believes Iran is in compliance with the agreement.

He may well fly in the face of advice from some of his closest advisors, declaring Iran is not in compliance and leaving the pact's fate in the hands of the Republican-controlled Congress.

Ahead of that deadline, several officials familiar with White House deliberations said Trump has made it clear he does not want to certify Iran's compliance.

But a formal decision has yet to be made.

"The president is going to make an announcement about the decision that he's made on a comprehensive strategy that his team supports, and we'll do that in the coming days," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

White House officials cautioned against reports that Trump would make a speech revealing his decision next Thursday.