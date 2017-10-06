WORLD
2 MIN READ
51,000 illegal firearms surrendered in Australia's three-month amnesty
Australia's tough gun ownership laws were introduced after the massacre of 35 people by a lone gunman at the former prison colony of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania in 1996.
51,000 illegal firearms surrendered in Australia's three-month amnesty
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (right) looks with Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin (second left) and Australian Justice Minister Michael Keenan (second right) at firearms on display in Sydney, Australia. October 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said about 51,000 illegal firearms, a fifth of all illegal guns thought to be in the country, were surrendered in a three-month amnesty ending on Friday.

Turnbull said Australia's tough gun ownership laws, which ban all semi-automatic rifles and semi-automatic shotguns, severely limit the chances of a Las Vegas style mass shooting.

"The killer there [Las Vegas] had a collection of semi-automatic weapons which a person in his position would simply not be able to acquire in Australia," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

American Stephen Paddock, 64, was armed with multiple assault rifles and opened fired on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel window on Sunday, killing 58 people before shooting himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The shooting has focused attention on gun ownership rules in the United States.

RECOMMENDED

Australia's tough gun ownership laws were introduced after the massacre of 35 people by a lone gunman at the former prison colony of Port Arthur in the island state of Tasmania in 1996.

The country has had no mass shootings since.

The three-month amnesty was the first in 20 years in Australia, and the weapons collected will be destroyed.

Among them were 19th century guns, a homemade machine gun, a rocket launcher and a pistol small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, according to a government statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor