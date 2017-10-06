POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Amazon wildlife threatened by selfies
According to World Animal Protection, endangered animals are often captured, beaten and forced to perform for tourists.
Amazon wildlife threatened by selfies
This handout photo released on October 4, 2017 by World Animal Protection shows a tourist posing with a caiman in an unspecified location of the Amazon rainforest in Peru on March 5, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Animal rights activists say some of the Amazon's most endangered animals are under threat because tourists are taking selfies with them. 

The World Animal Protection said in a report that Instagram has seen a 292 percent increase in wildlife selfies since 2014 around the world.

Of these, more than 40 percent involved humans "hugging or inappropriately interacting with a wild animal."

World Animal Protection said in a report released Tuesday that the animals are captured and often battered to make them perform. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Click here to read the full report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor