At least 19 people were killed on Friday when a train slammed into a bus that had broken down at a level crossing in Vladimir near Moscow, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

The bus, which was carrying migrant workers from Uzbekistan, was shunted several hundred metres down the track, Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel reported.

Footage showed fragments of what was left of the bus strewn across the track. The train itself appeared to have sustained no visible damage.