Syria striker Omar Al Somah blasted home an 85th-minute penalty to keep their World Cup dream alive as the side from the war-torn country battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against Australia in the first leg of their Asian confederation playoff on Thursday.

Forced to play their home matches in Malaysia due to security concerns, Syria had fallen behind when Robbie Kruse tapped in from close range in the first half, but the underdogs refused to buckle to their vastly more experienced opponents.

After looking second best for the first hour, Syria threw caution to the wind as the match progressed and were rewarded with a result that will give them confidence ahead of next week’s second leg in Sydney.

Al Somah had hit the post with a header, that bounced back into keeper Mathew Ryan’s hands, in the 77th minute but the Al Ahli striker was not to be denied from the spot after the referee deemed he had been pushed by Mathew Leckie in the area.

Both sides then went close to scoring winning goals in a dramatic match but the draw was a fair result that leaves the tie delicately poised.

Australia took a while to settle in the sparsely populated Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca but their three-man defence coped well with the Syrian strikers and Aaron Mooy pulled the strings in midfield to give the visitors a cutting edge.