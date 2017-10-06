After a deadly shooting at a concert in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead on Sunday, one of the United States' most divisive topics, gun control, was once again on the political agenda.

Top congressional Republicans signaled on Wednesday that they would be open to banning the firearm accessory known as a bump stock that the Las Vegas gunman used to transform his rifles to mimic automatic weapon fire.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said his administration is considering whether bump stock accessories should be banned in the wake of Sunday's shooting.

"We'll be looking into that over the next short period of time," said Trump, ahead of a dinner with senior military leaders.

Most Americans consider gun violence a problem

These political developments echo the US public's will for stricter government regulation. According to a PEW Research Centre report published this past June, 83 percent of Americans consider gun violence in the US as a big problem, including 50 percent who see it as a "very big problem."

The report also showed that 47 percent of Americans are of the opinion that stricter regulations in obtaining firearms will result in fewer mass shootings.

However, there is still great support for the right to bear arms. The research also showed that 47 percent of the population saw owning guns as an essential right to their sense of freedom.

TRT World's correspondent John Brain reports from a shooting range in Nevada: