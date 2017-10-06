POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup so far
Qualifying matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup continue this week and next. Nine teams have already booked their place for next year's tournament in Russia.
Teams which have qualified for the FIFA World Cup so far
The World Cup Trophy is seen during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. (reuters) / Reuters
By Vedat AYAG
October 6, 2017

The world's biggest football tournament, the FIFA World Cup, kicks off next year in Russia.

So far, nine countries have already qualified, while regions from around the world continue pushing hard to qualify for this prestigious tournament.

Tournament favourites Brazil and other big teams like England and Germany have already booked their place.

RECOMMENDED

Qualifying rounds will be played around the world across FIFA's different regions over the next two weekends.

The tournament begins on June 14, 2018 and ends on July 15, 2018.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor