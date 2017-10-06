Cases of Apple's new iPhone 8 popping open due to a swollen battery in China is giving the company a problem in the world’s biggest smartphone market where the US firm seeks to revive faltering sales.

The incident comes as Apple investigates similar cases reported in Taiwan and Japan of batteries in its latest iPhone 8 Plus becoming bloated, causing the device’s casing to pop open.

On its website on Thursday, China’s state-backed ThePaper.cn cited an iPhone buyer surnamed Liu as saying his newly purchased iPhone 8 Plus arrived cracked open on October 5.

There was no sign of scorching or an explosion.

Liu told ThePaper he bought the handset through online marketplace JD.com Inc.

He said he did not charge the new device and returned it to the seller.

Pictures taken by Liu and displayed on ThePaper’s website showed an iPhone 8 Plus split open along the side featuring the sim card holding, with the phone’s internal parts visible.